Salford Red Devils: Super League crisis club confirm Leigh Leopards clash to go ahead on Friday

Salford Red Devils cancelled their last Super League match against Wakefield Trinity due to "significant concerns regarding player welfare" but are confident they have squad to fulfil Friday's clash with Leigh Leopards

Monday 18 August 2025 20:46, UK

Jon Wilkin and Paul Cooke call for Salford Red Devils hierarchy to release honest details of the on-going struggles at the club after a decision to postpone their match against Wakefield Trinity

Salford have confirmed that Friday's Betfred Super League clash with Leigh at Leigh Sports Village will go ahead as planned.

The crisis-hit Red Devils called off Sunday's scheduled clash with Wakefield citing player welfare issues after failing to raise a team.

Salford's sanction for failing to fulfil the fixture, expected to be a standard 48-0 defeat, is set to be announced by the Rugby Football League on Tuesday.

The club, who have been battling severe cash-flow problems since a takeover at the start of the season, were always confident they would be able to return against Leigh.

Salford said in a statement: "We can confirm this Friday's Betfred Super League Round 23 clash between Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils will go ahead as scheduled.

"With first-grade players back from injury this week, and others with Super League experience set to join on loan, this Friday's fixture will proceed as planned."

