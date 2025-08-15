Salford Red Devils cancel Super League match against Wakefield Trinity due to shortage of players amid financial issues

Salford Red Devils have cancelled Sunday's Super League fixture against Wakefield Trinity due to a shortage of available players.

The club said in a statement released on Friday evening that they had made the decision amid "significant concerns regarding player welfare", with only two senior players available for the home fixture along with 15 academy products.

Salford's financial turmoil has resulted in major uncertainty over the club's future, with late wage payments, a mass exodus of players and 19 losses in 21 Super League combining to create a bleak picture.

The RFL says the outcome of the cancelled fixture will be determined early next week, with a victory for Wakefield appearing to be the obvious outcome.

The club statement said: "The Round 22 Betfred Super League fixture between Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity which was scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled.

"The club have reluctantly taken this decision as there were significant concerns regarding player welfare and have been in consultation with the Rugby Football League, RL Commercial and Rugby League Cares.

"As a result, the RFL Board will determine the outcome of the fixture in line with the RFL Operational Rules requirements early next week.

"Of the 17 available for Sunday's fixture, there are only two senior players who have featured at Super League level over the last 12 months, with Academy products making up the rest of the current playing squad.

"Eleven members of the first-grade team are currently injured - although a number of those are expected to be available for Salford's next scheduled fixture against Leigh Leopards.

"The club has been fortunate to take on a number of loan players from opposing Super League teams over the course of the season and their efforts in helping us during these testing times has been greatly appreciated.

"If you're a season or match ticket holder, or have purchased hospitality for this fixture, we will contact you via the email address given at the point of purchase with further updates.

"This decision wasn't taken lightly; we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused."

