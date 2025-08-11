Salford Red Devils say they 'will not close' despite months of financial turmoil at Super League club

Salford Red Devils issued a statement on Monday evening insisting the Super League club "will not close", despite months of financial turmoil.

A recent Rugby Football League (RFL) statement labelled Salford's financial woes as "damaging and draining for the sport", insisting that the "only alternative" to approving an ownership takeover earlier this year was the "very probable and immediate demise of the club".

In February a consortium led by businessman Dario Berta purchased the club, after it was placed under a £1.2m sustainability salary cap by the RFL.

Salford have been relying on external funding from WeDo Finance as their accounts remain frozen, while last month they were hit by a winding-up petition with a hearing adjourned to until September 3.

In response to the growing uncertainty surrounding the club, and following an 80-6 loss to Hull FC at the weekend in which Salford had to rely on extra loan players from across the competition given 13 players have left during the season, the club released a statement.

"We understand the frustration many fans feel. But we want to be clear: Salford Red Devils will not close," it read.

"We have consistently met wage obligations under difficult conditions and continue to tackle over £3 million in inherited debt.

"Your patience and support are deeply appreciated as we work to return SRD to its rightful position in the sport."

The statement added: "Despite recent setbacks, the club is in the process of establishing a new team to stabilise operations moving forward, alongside securing bridge funding that restores immediate financial stability and lays the foundation for a sustainable future.

"This marks a turning point and underscores the consortium's long-term commitment to the Red Devils."

