Salford Red Devils: Head coach Paul Rowley clinging on for 'light at the end of the tunnel' as crisis reaches boiling point

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley says he has to keep believing there is "light at the end of the tunnel" following his side's 80-6 loss to Hull FC as the club's financial crisis deepens.

The match against Hull FC came at the end of a tumultuous week for Salford, with some suggesting it was under threat due to the number of players the Red Devils had available.

Thirteen players have now left during the season with possibly more to come.

However, allowances were made for the club to be provided extra loan players from across the competition in order to fulfil the fixture which saw Hull FC run in 14 tries.

The ongoing financial crisis at the club is in the spotlight once again after the Rugby Football League (RFL) said that Salford's financial woes are "damaging and draining for the sport" but insisted that the "only alternative" to approving an ownership takeover earlier this year was the "very probable and immediate demise of the club".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Salford Red Devils captain Ryan Brierley reacts to leaving his boyhood team as the club find themselves in extremely difficult financial hardship

In February a consortium led by businessman Dario Berta purchased the club, after it was placed under a £1.2m sustainability salary cap by the RFL.

Salford have been relying on external funding from WeDo Finance as their accounts remain frozen, while last month they were hit by a winding-up petition with a hearing adjourned to until September 3.

The RFL's statement came after Salford sold captain Ryan Brierley and Jack Ormondroyd to Oldham to raise funds to pay creditors.

Rowley admitted the situation is "tough" to endure, and credited the fans with motivating him to continue his work.

"It is the same as last week, same as this week, I am just sad to be honest," Rowley said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Salford captain Ryan Brierley opens up about the difficult situation at his club and how it has affected himself and his team-mates

"That is all I can say. It was a tough watch and I am sure it was tough to commentate on it because you are trying to present a show that is interesting and exciting for everybody.

"There is nothing fun about that.

"The thing is, when you look at the fans. I represent them and it is a burden and a privilege in equal measures.

"We are here for them. Ryan and Jack leaving this week has been a big hit for me personally. It is tough, I can't lie."

Image: The Salford Red Devils celebrated their one try of the afternoon as they ensured their club were heard

"I think the Hull fans like all the fans of the opposition teams have been brilliant. They have understood and they have done great gestures so we appreciate that.

"It is tough to see light at the minute but you have got to just keep believing.

"The ownership group say there is light at the end of the tunnel so we have got to keep believing but it is tough.

"There is six games left and that is not my team. That is a bunch of loan players brought in - they have twisted the rules so we can fulfil fixtures."

'We met some on the bus for the first time'

The level of crisis enveloping the club was laid bare by Rowley post-match as he admitted that he had met some of the loan players from other clubs for the first time on the way to Sunday's game.

He gave those players credit for the way they have handled themselves, also thanking the non-playing staff and players that have been through the club.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I have got to say, the staff I feel for them as well. For me, being a pro is not about being paid but the standards you set and the consistency you have," he added.

"I can't speak highly enough of our staff, I can't speak highly enough of the players that have been and left, and I can't speak highly enough of the players on loan who have stepped in.

"Some we met on the bus for the first time on the way here."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It is a rubbish situation, it is sad. The supporters there, I feel for everybody. It is just a sad situation.

"I have got to believe there is light at the end of the tunnel. Everybody wants clarity about what Super League looks like next year. We want to know now.

"It is like a slow death. One way or another it is Chinese torture.

"Just give us some clarity one way or another.

"I ask nothing of the game. My job is to coach this team and as long as there is a team on the field then I am there to coach it to keep banging the drum for the supporters.

"They have looked on me as there hope so it is a burden and a privilege."

Watch every Super League game this season live on Sky Sports - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.