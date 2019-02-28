Wakefield's Joe Arundel signs two-year contract extension

Joe Arundel has committed himself to Wakefield until the end of 2021

Wakefield centre Joe Arundel has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Super League club until the end of 2021.

Arundel, 27, who began his career with Castleford, has made 82 appearances since joining Trinity from Hull in 2015.

He has yet to force his way into the team in 2019 due to the presence of Bill Tupou and Reece Lyne but remains in the plans of coach Chris Chester.

"I'm delighted for Joe," Chester told Wakefield's official website. "He's a quality player and offers plenty to the squad.

"He's got plenty of competition for a centre spot, with Bill and Reece. But when Joe does get his chance, I'm sure he'll put his best foot forward for a place in the side."