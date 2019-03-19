Wakefield could bring back Mason Caton-Brown from Toronto

Mason Caton-Brown signed for Toronto from Wakefield in August last year

Wakefield could bring back winger Mason Caton-Brown to plug the gap caused by injury to Tom Johnstone, says coach Chris Chester.

Johnstone, who won his first cap for England last October, has been ruled out of the rest of the season after rupturing knee ligaments in last Friday's 32-12 win at Hull.

Chester says he will consider bringing in a replacement, with former Widnes three-quarter Krisnan Inu and Caton-Brown among the possible recruits.

Inu was one of three players released by Widnes after they went into administration while Caton-Brown was sold to Toronto towards the end of last season.

Wakefield Trinity vs Warrington Wolves Live on

"We're looking thin in the outside backs and we can't afford to pick up any more injuries," Chester said.

"We've had a discussion about whether we dip into the market and bring someone in. We'll get this week out of the way and see if there is any quality out there."

Wakefield will also be without centre Bill Tupou for Thursday's home game against Warrington but have a ready-made replacement in Joe Arundel while Johnstone's absence could pave the way for Lee Kershaw to make his debut.

Watch Wakefield vs Warrington on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm on Thursday