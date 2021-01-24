Eddie Battye: Wakefield Trinity sign London Broncos prop on three-year deal

Prop Eddie Battye has joined Wakefield after five years at London Broncos

Wakefield have signed London Broncos prop forward Eddie Battye on a three-year contract following a successful loan spell last season.

The 29-year-old former Sheffield Eagles forward impressed Trinity coach Chris Chester in the eight matches he played for them in the second half of the 2020 season after the Championship season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

London say they accepted an undisclosed fee for Battye after receiving a transfer request from him.

Chester said: "To finally get Eddie's signature on a piece of paper is great news for the club and great news for Eddie.

"He made a big impression throughout the 2020 season and I'm looking forward to working with him over the next three years.

"I think it's a significant signing for the club and I couldn't be happier to have Eddie at the club for the next three years."

"I'm just really pleased we've got it over the line," said Battye.

Battye impressed during a loan spell with Wakefield last season

"I've always wanted to play in Super League and to get the chance to do that at Wakefield is brilliant.

"I loved my time here last season and I'm looking forward to joining up with squad once more.

"I've been at London for five years and it's a great club. I wish them all the best in the future as I've loved every minute there."