Super League: Dan Sarginson's surprise return a boost for Salford Red Devils ahead of Wakefield Trinity clash

Dan Sarginson is back in Salford's 21-man squad for the trip to Wakefield

Salford Red Devils will be boosted by Dan Sarginson's surprise return to the squad for their Sunday afternoon visit to Wakefield Trinity,

The Red Devils are aiming to get their fourth win of the Betfred Super League season against the recently rejuvenated West Yorkshire outfit.

Sarginson is joined by Ken Sio, Sam Luckley and Amir Bourouh in returning to the Salford squad, with James Greenwood, Danny Addy and Jack Wells dropping out.

Wakefield will make only one change to their squad, Tom Johnstone returning to the side after missing last week's Betfred Challenge Cup win against Warrington Wolves with concussion.

Despite a big Challenge Cup quarter-final clash just a week away for Trinity, head coach Willie Poching is focused on getting the points against Salford.

"It has not been the case all year, where we have not got the rewards for our efforts, but if you stick in the fight long enough and keep going and trust the processes and believe in each other you get the rewards," Poching said.

Wakefield's Corey Hall (r) is congratulated on scoring a try against Hull FC

"Momentum can stop just like that and we are conscious of that, but our focus is Salford and we will do our due diligence and prepare as best we can for that game.

"Then we will move on to Wigan at home, which is a big one, so hopefully we can do the right job next week and we can look at what Wigan bring after that."

Salford sit three places higher than Wakefield in the Super League table, but the Devils head coach Paul Rowley knows that they are facing an in-form side.

"It will be a great game," Rowley said. "They are a good side and well coached and you only have to look at the starting 17 it is as good as any.

"They had two fantastic results against Warrington so we are up against it but we are up for the challenge."

Named squads

Wakefield Trinity: Max Jowitt, Tom Johnstone, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Mason Lino, Eddie Battye, Liam Hood, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jay Pitts, Jordy Crowther, Jai Whitbread, James Batchelor, Liam Kay, Brad Walker, Yusuf Aydin, Sadiq Adebiyi, Harry Bowes, Corey Hall, David Fifita.

Salford Red Devils: Ryan Brierley, Ken Sio, Tim Lafai, Joe Burgess, Brodie Croft, Marc Sneyd, Sitaleki Akauola, Andy Ackers, Greg Burke, Elijah Taylor, King Vuniyayawa, Ryan Lannon, Chris Atkin, Jack Ormondroyd, Josh Johnson, Rhys Williams, Dan Sarginson, Deon Cross, Sam Luckley, Amir Bourouh, Alex Gerrard.