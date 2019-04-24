Daryl Clark commits to Warrington with new contract until 2023

Daryl Clark has extended his stay with Warrington

Warrington hooker Daryl Clark has signed a new deal which will keep him at the club until November 2023.

The 26-year-old made his debut for the Wolves in 2015 and has gone on to make 134 appearances for the club. He was recently named in the 2019 England elite performance squad and has eight caps.

Head coach Steve Price told the club's website: "I see Daryl playing a pivotal part in our club for many years to come. He's still got a lot of good years of footy ahead of him and there's a lot more improvement to come, too.

Clark in action against Wigan Warriors during the Super League Grand Final last October

"I love everything about him and how he plays; he's tenacious and has got some really good attacking attributes. As a club we are excited to have Daz signed up for that length of contract.

"To have secured a player of his calibre until 2023 is a massive coup for the club, Super League and the game in England."

Clark, who was named Man of Steel while at Castleford in 2014, added: "I'm really happy to have my future sorted. I think this club is striving to be the best; you just have to look at the signings made over the last couple of years to see that.

"I feel that the club and team are going places and I am happy to be a part of that for years to come. We are building something special here."