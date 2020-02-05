Stefan Ratchford signs Warrington Wolves contract extension

Stefan Ratchford has committed his future to Warrington

Warrington full-back Stefan Ratchford has agreed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of 2022.

The 31-year-old England international, whose current deal was due to run out at the end of this season, has made over 230 appearances for the Wolves since joining them from Salford in 2012.

Warrington Wolves vs St Helens Live on

Warrington coach Steve Price said: "It is awesome news for our club to reach an agreement with Stef Ratchford.

"He is one of the most professional players I have come across in the game. He is so diligent in his preparation on and off the field and is a wonderful guy to coach.

3:27 Warrington were beaten by Wigan in their opening game of the season Warrington were beaten by Wigan in their opening game of the season

"I still see him getting even better. It's cracking news to have extended his stay until 2022.

"He's been a really good sounding board for me and is a strong leader within our team which I expect him to continue to grow."

Ratchford said: "I am delighted to be staying. I love the club, the boys and everything we stand for.

"Being a Wiganer and signing from Salford, I didn't know how the fans would take me having come from near rivals, but they have been brilliant with me from day one.

"Hopefully we can have more success over the next few years, and I look forward to being a part of it."

Ratchford kicked six points as Warrington lost 16-10 against Wigan in their Super League season opener last week.

They face defending champions St Helens on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Arena.