Joe Philbin: Warrington Wolves prop open to playing three games a week

Warrington prop Joe Philbin would consider playing three games a week to help Super League get back on its feet.

The competition was suspended on March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Warrington in fourth place after winning four of their opening seven games.

Clubs have been speculating how to restart the campaign and Leeds Rhinos chief Gary Hetherington suggested players could be forced to play up to three games per week.

Leeds captain Stevie Ward warned such a move could impact player welfare and Philbin agrees, but he's willing to accept such a demanding schedule if it meant keeping his job.

He told Sky Sports News: "I don't really like the way some people have said there's no player welfare issues there. It is an issue. But at the same time, losing your job would also be an issue.

"I would do it because the game needs it. It needs the income, the revenue.

"I'm sure we'll be fine. Rugby league is a tough sport. I'm sure we'll find a way to keep the sport going."

Philbin became a father earlier this month

Philbin has played in a host of high-profile matches including the Super League Grand Final, World Cup and a Lions tour, but none were as stressful compared to the birth of his son Bobby Ray earlier this month.

Due to hospital rules, the 25-year-old was not allowed to be at the side of girlfriend Laura while she was in labour.

"I had to push her through the door and then leave her," said Philbin. "I could hear her screaming through the corridor. It was so hard, what she was going through as a first-time mum. I was shouting through the door, letting her know I was still there with her.

"But they let me in about an hour later, and I had a son. As soon as you get on the ward you have to put a mask on and get fully sanitised, hands, arms, everything. They are being extra precautious.

"It's so hard for the midwives and everyone who works there. They don't know if people are sticking to the guidelines. They really are doing it tough. I've got so much respect for them."