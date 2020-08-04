Is Gareth Widdop heading back to the NRL?

Will Warrington's Gareth Widdop return to the NRL?

Warrington's Gareth Widdop could make a return to St George Illawarra, according to reports in Australia.

Widdop left the Dragons last season to return to the Wolves but is now being linked with a swap deal that could see Corey Norman replace the Englishman at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Sky Sports spoke to Warrington who said they have had no enquiry from the Dragons, however, they will be speaking to Widdop and his representative in the next couple of days to understand the validity of these reports.

Corey Norman scores for the Dragons

Norman, who made his State of Origin debut for Queensland last year, has come under fire recently and has been dropped for their match with the reigning premiers the Roosters.

The 29-year old is off contract at the end of this season and has previously been linked with the Super League.