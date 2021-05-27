Toby King: Warrington Wolves centre excited to sign long-term deal with Super League club

Toby King has signed a new long-term contract with Warrington

Toby King believes there is plenty more to come from him after the centre agreed a new four-year contract with Warrington Wolves.

The 24-year-old has become an integral part of the Wolves' backline since he made his debut for them in 2014, having graduated from the club's academy set-up.

It is understood Warrington faced competition for his signature from elsewhere in Super League and the NRL, but Huddersfield-born King has opted to extend his stay at the Halliwell Jones Stadium until at least the end of 2025 and is excited about what the future holds.

0:41 King has made a blistering start to 2021 for the Warrington Wolves. The centre has scored seven tries in seven Super League appearances and made three try assists King has made a blistering start to 2021 for the Warrington Wolves. The centre has scored seven tries in seven Super League appearances and made three try assists

"I'm delighted to be part of the club for the next four years," King said. "Hopefully I can continue to improve in the years ahead at Warrington and focus on achieving silverware this season and then building on the back of it.

"I still feel like I've got a lot more to give, I'm still young and have got time on my side.

"The fans at Warrington were a massive part of the decision to stay. Having them back in the stadiums now has made me realise even more so how special they are and I'm excited to get even more back in going forward.

0:14 King bagged a brace last week against the Castleford Tigers, as the Wolves went on to win 38-14 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium King bagged a brace last week against the Castleford Tigers, as the Wolves went on to win 38-14 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

"To quote one of my favourite quotes: Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery but today is a gift - that's why they call it the present!"

This season has seen King carry on the scintillating form which earned him a place in the 2020 Super League Dream Team and he went into Thursday's night's trip to Salford Red Devils sitting second on the competition's try-scoring chart for the current campaign with seven.

That match saw him make his 100th appearance for Warrington too and Sky Sports rugby league pundit Barrie McDermott is in no doubt King's decision to sign a long-term contract is crucial for the Wolves' prospects.

0:25 King played a big part in the Wolves' third-placed finish in Super League last season King played a big part in the Wolves' third-placed finish in Super League last season

"Toby King has been one of the most consistent performers in Super League since he joined the Wolves in 2014 and he is integral to the future success of Warrington," McDermott said.

"He scores tries, saves tries and provides tries for his team-mates and at 24-years-old he could well be part of the club for the next decade.

"He's a player who will be one of the first names on the team sheet week in, week out as he terrifies the opposition with a lethal blend of speed, skill and physical presence."