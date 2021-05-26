George Griffin: Castleford Tigers trigger forward's contract extension until 2022

George Griffin is staying with Castleford for a third season

George Griffin will remain at Castleford Tigers until the end of the 2022 season after the club triggered a one-year contract extension.

The forward, who turns 29 this month, has made 16 appearances for Castleford since joining from Salford in 2020.

"I'm over the moon," said Griffin. "I am really happy here so to get my extra year is something I was looking forward to, pen to paper now so it's sorted.

"The way the club is run, I get along really well with the boys here, it's pretty local to all my family and I think I just fit into the mould of the club quite well and the way we play.

"Obviously there's a few changes to staff next year but that just brings another dynamic and a new challenge ahead."

2:05 Gareth Widdop scored a genuine hat-trick of tries as Warrington swept aside Castleford last Saturday Gareth Widdop scored a genuine hat-trick of tries as Warrington swept aside Castleford last Saturday

Head coach Daryl Powell departs Castleford at the end of the season and will be replaced by Lee Radford, who coached Griffin's brother Josh during his time at Hull FC.

"I spoke to Josh who gets along really well with him and he said he is a class act," said Griffin.

Catalans Dragons vs Wigan Warriors Live on

"I've only spoken to him briefly before but he seems good. He's obviously a good coach with his record, with a couple of Cups under his belt and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Griffin could make his 150th Super League appearance when Castleford face Leeds Rhinos on Friday.