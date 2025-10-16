Steve McNamara joins Warrington Wolves as former England coach makes Super League return

Warrington Wolves have confirmed former England head coach Steve McNamara will join Sam Burgess' coaching team for the 2026 season.

The 54-year-old, who left Catalans Dragons in May after almost eight years with the French club, will be part of Warrington's set-up following this year's eighth-placed finish in Super League.

McNamara was England's full-time head coach between 2010 and 2015 after a four-year spell with Bradford Bulls, before taking on coaching roles in the NRL with Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Warriors.

McNamara's coaching CV includes success in the Grand Final in his first season in charge of the Bulls, along with leading the Dragons to their first Challenge Cup with victory over Warrington in 2018.

"I'm pleased to be joining Warrington and working with Sam and the rest of the staff. The club has huge potential, especially with the number of talented young players coming through," McNamara said.

"My aim is to bring my experience to help the group keep improving and to build consistency in how we train, prepare and perform.

"I can feel there is a really strong sense of ambition here and I look forward to playing my part in helping the team realise its potential."

Warrington Wolves director of rugby Gary Chambers added: "We're pleased to welcome Steve to the club as preparations continue to build for the new season.

"His experience and expertise will be invaluable to our rugby programme going forward."

