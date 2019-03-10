Hull FC sign Andre Savelio from Brisbane Broncos on three-year deal

Andre Savelio is back in Super League with Hull FC

Hull FC have signed former St Helens and Warrington forward Andre Savelio from Brisbane Broncos on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old second row will return to England after just one campaign in Brisbane, where he sustained a season-ending injury on his first appearance for the NRL side.

Savelio spent his youth career at Warrington but earned his first professional contract at rivals St Helens in 2011, where he went on to play 42 times.

A move back to the Wolves followed in 2017 and his impressive World Club Series performance for Warrington caught the attention of England and then-Broncos head coach Wayne Bennett, who signed the forward at the end of that season.

However, injury limited his chances at the Broncos and seemed further diminished after the departure of Bennett to South Sydney Rabbitohs at the start of the current campaign, which opened the opportunity of a return to Super League and join Lee Radford's side.

Savelio said: "I'm really excited for this new challenge, coming back to a competition that I know well and get back on my feet again.

"I'm looking forward to finding that love for the sport again.

"Hull are a big club so I'm really grateful for the opportunity. FC were keen from the get-go - they laid out their intentions.

"I spoke with Lee [Radford, Hull's head coach]. I didn't really know him before he made the phone call but he is a coach I've always had respect for.

"The plans that he laid out on the phone sounded like they suited me perfectly."