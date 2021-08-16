Jake Connor: Hull FC full-back agrees two-year contract extension

Jake Connor has signed a new two-year contract with Hull FC

Jake Connor will be staying with Hull FC until at least the end of the 2023 season after agreeing a contract extension with the Betfred Super League club.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his current contract with the Black and Whites but has put an end to speculation about his future by signing a new two-year deal.

Connor had attracted interest from elsewhere, but the Halifax-born back had little hesitation in extending his stay at the MKM Stadium as he sets his sights on helping Hull FC claim a maiden Super League title.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to get my contract finalised," Connor said. "It was an absolute no-brainer for me; the club has treated me well since day one and I'm really glad to get it sorted, and I'm looking forward to cracking on.

"It was an easy decision to sign. It never got to a stage where I wanted to look elsewhere, I always wanted to stay here and didn't really speak to anyone else. I've been here for five seasons now and wanted to extend that longer.

"Everyone wants to get to a Grand Final and we're no different still, and I feel like we've got the squad to do that over the next few years and we can continue to improve."

Connor has been part of Hull's team since joining from Huddersfield Giants in 2017, helping the club win the Challenge Cup in his debut season.

During that time, he has made 114 appearances for the team and scored 33 tries. He has starred at centre and in the halves, and this season has made the full-back role his own under head coach Brett Hodgson.

"I've enjoyed playing under Brett this season," Connor, who aims to start producing more consistent performances, said. "He's given me a set role to almost do what I want and play what I see, rather than playing to a structure.

"I've got a license to play and some belief. He's a great coach and I've learned a lot from him so far and hopefully that's shown in the way I've played.

"I feel like this has been the most consistent year of my career so far. I've played some good rugby in my time here, but my problem has always been consistency.

"I can't remember a game this season when I look back and think I haven't been involved as much as I want to or had the ball as much as I'd have liked, and I want that to continue and hopefully it makes a difference to the team."

Connor has missed Hull FC's last five games since suffering an injury while playing for the Combined Nations against England in June and Hodgson hopes to have him available again soon.

"Jake is an extremely talented player who is absolutely pivotal to any success we have as a team," Hodgson said. "He has worked extremely hard at improving areas of his game too this season, which is really pleasing to see.

"He has that skill that very few players possess, and his talent means that opposition players have to worry about him, which in turn creates space for his team-mates. He is continually improving, and we're excited to see him back on the field and continue that.

"He is an enormous competitor who hates losing, and will do anything to make sure we come away with the win at the end of the 80 minutes - you can see that in his training as well as on the field."

Expert view

"Jake was my tip for this season's Man of Steel before a ball was kicked. The Black and Whites are a far better side with him included - and he's one of those maverick headline-grabbing players who gets supporters off their seats.

"He's obviously a very good player because he winds up opposition fans. This is a great signing for Hull FC, and I'm sure Jake's progress under Brett Hodgson over the next couple of years will be huge."

- Sky Sports rugby league pundit Terry O'Connor