Leeds Rhinos' Joel Moon to retire after Toronto Wolfpack game

Joel Moon will retire from rugby league after playing his final match for Leeds Rhinos on Friday.

The 30-year-old announced in August that this would be his final year at Headingley as he prepares to return to Australia.

Moon had been linked with NRL clubs, having previously played for Brisbane Broncos and New Zealand Warriors, but he told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he will hang up his boots after Leeds' final Qualifiers game against Toronto, live on Sky Sports Arena.

"I'm not sure what I'll be doing but I'm not playing," said Moon, who joined Leeds from Salford ahead of the 2013 season.

"I am joining the workforce; I'll do whatever calls me. I feel like I've done everything [in rugby league] I wanted to do. My priority now is getting home with my family."

A win or draw against Toronto would guarantee first place in the Qualifiers for Leeds, while a loss of fewer than 32 points keeps them above the Wolfpack in the top three spots and avoids the Million Pound Game.