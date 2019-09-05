Richard Agar poised for Leeds Rhinos permanent job

1:11 Leeds Rhinos' interim head coach Richard Agar tells Brian Carney he would like to continue in the role permanently Leeds Rhinos' interim head coach Richard Agar tells Brian Carney he would like to continue in the role permanently

Leeds are poised to confirm interim head coach Richard Agar as their permanent boss, with Agar having confirmed talks are at an advanced stage.

The former Hull and Wakefield coach, who initially joined the Rhinos in a newly-created role of head of coach and player development last December, has been in temporary charge since the surprising sacking of Australian Dave Furner in May, just 14 games into the season.

Agar's brief was to save the club from relegation and on Thursday he confirmed to Sky Sports he held "positive" talks with club chief executive Gary Hetherington and director of rugby Kevin Sinfield in the aftermath of last Sunday's win at London Broncos which effectively secured their Super League status.

"I sat down with Gary on Monday night and subsequently had a couple of meetings with Kevin on Tuesday and Wednesday," he told Sky Sports' Brian Carney.

"Obviously we've a game tomorrow (Friday) so I can't say anything has been finalised but just that the talks have been really positive."

Agar, who has also been head coach of France, admits he is now keen to accept the Leeds job on a permanent basis.

"I've felt a lot of support from within the club," he said. "I've felt quite comfortable and relaxed in the job and I think I've seen some progress from the guys."