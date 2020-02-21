Leeds Rhinos' Kruis Leeming facing further four months out due to injury

Kruise Leeming had surgery on his injured knee

England Knights hooker Kruise Leeming may have to wait another four months to make his Leeds debut after undergoing surgery.

Leeming, 24, who joined the Rhinos from Huddersfield at the end of last season, suffered a knee injury in training just before Christmas and was hoping to work his way back to fitness through rest and rehabilitation.

However, Leeds took the decision to book him in for surgery and now say the player will be sidelined for between 12 and 16 weeks.

Rhinos coach Richard Agar said: "It is deeply disappointing, especially for Kruise, who has been fantastic in and around the camp since he arrived from the Giants.

"It has been a frustrating period for him over the last few weeks but the positive news is that we have a resolution now and he knows the timetable when he will be back fit and ready to go.

"Initially it looked like he might be out for six weeks but once he had gone into theatre, there was a bit more going on than the scans had initially revealed.

"It has all been sorted now and we look forward to seeing him back in action in four months."