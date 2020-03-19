Kevin Sinfield to run solo marathon to help raise funds for Rob Burrow and MND sufferers

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow won numerous trophies together at Leeds Rhinos

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield will run a solo marathon on Sunday in aid of former team-mate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December.

Sinfield was due to run the Manchester Marathon in April to help raise awareness and funds for the disease.

But with the marathon postponed, like so many other sporting events, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 39-year-old has come up with a novel way to complete the course.

A statement on the Rugby Football League website said: "Instead of large crowds, 25,000 fellow runners and a course that is the flattest major marathon in the United Kingdom, he will now set off on his own on the 26.2-mile special route he has designed around his home village of Saddleworth, with all the hills and challenges the Pennines can throw at him."

Burrow won eight Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups in 17 years with Leeds and played alongside former team-mate and skipper Sinfield for the majority of them.

Leeds Rhinos said on their official website: "While we appreciate times are tough for everyone at present, if you felt like you wanted to support Kevin, we have set up a page so you can donate to support the Motor Neurone Disease Association, who are helping Rob and all those impacted by MND in England and Wales, and the Leeds Rugby Foundation who help transform lives through sport."

Burrow was diagnosed with MND in December 2019 and played for the Rhinos for one final time in January when he came on in the closing stages of his joint-fundraiser with Jamie Jones-Buchanan against Bradford Bulls.

A fundraiser has been set up for Rob Burrow and his family. Click here if you'd like to donate to the cause.