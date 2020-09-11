Leeds Rhinos stand down seven players due to Covid concerns

Leeds Rhinos have stood down seven players ahead of Friday's Betfred Super League clash with Huddersfield Giants due to coronavirus concerns.

One member of the squad is awaiting the results of an antigen test after a family member displayed Covid-19 symptoms.

As a part of the track and trace protocol, six additional members of the squad who had been in close contact with the player earlier this week did not train on Thursday and have been stood down for Friday's game as a pre-caution.

