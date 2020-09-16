Coronavirus: Leeds Rhinos player tests positive, another awaits results after showing symptoms

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for coronavirus and that another showing symptoms is waiting for the result of a test.

A second positive test would put the Rhinos' Coral Challenge Cup quarter-final with Hull KR on Friday in doubt.

Leeds say the player who tested positive played in last Friday's Super League match against Huddersfield and will isolate until further notice.

As part of the track and trace protocols, two further members of the squad have been stood down.

The club say a second player, who is not a contact trace, reported symptoms to the club on Wednesday morning as part of the daily screening programme and is currently awaiting results from an antigen test.

A statement said: "This player produced a negative test on Monday. The Rhinos players and staff were on a planned recovery day on Wednesday and therefore preparations for Friday's Coral Challenge Cup quarter-final have not been impacted thus far.

"Following the first positive test, the entire squad will not return to training until the training facility has been sanitised by a specialist contractor."

The club say none of the players impacted this week were involved in the issues surrounding last Friday's game, when a number of players were stood down as a precaution.