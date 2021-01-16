King Vuniyayawa: Leeds Rhinos sign Fiji forward on one-year deal

King Vuniyayawa has joined Leeds Rhinos on a one-year contract from NRL side New Zealand Warriors

The 25-year-old arrives on a one-year contract from NRL side New Zealand Warriors and replaces Ava Seumanufagai, who was released last month for personal reasons.

Vuniyayawa said: "I am excited and grateful to be joining Leeds Rhinos in 2021.

"I would like to thank (head coach) Richard Agar for giving me this opportunity and he made the decision even easier for me to come over to play in Super League. I know Leeds have an extremely strong pack, I can't wait to meet the boys and rip in."

Agar said: "I am looking forward to having King in our group. He has had to work hard to get to where he is in the game and his determination is something that appealed to us.

"He has been a good performer in lower grades for the Warriors and performed well when he made the breakthrough to the NRL this season.

"At his age and position, we think he is a player with plenty of potential in him."