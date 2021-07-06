Kevin Sinfield runs fresh marathon in support of Motor Neurone Disease Association

Kevin Sinfield (pictured) and Rob Burrow were announced as patrons of the Motor Neurone Disease Association on Wednesday

Kevin Sinfield has completed another marathon to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association on the day he and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow were named patrons of the charity.

Sinfield initially ran seven marathons in seven days in December to raise money to increase awareness of MND, after Burrow was diagnosed with the life-limiting condition 12 months earlier.

Sinfield's '7 in 7' challenge and the efforts of others inspired by it have now raised £3m.

The former England skipper completed his latest challenge on Rob Burrow Day, the date of 7/7 chosen because the former scrum-half and hooker wore the iconic No. 7 shirt during his glittering career.

"I think a day to talk about how special Rob is and thank him for what he continues to do is a fantastic positive thing to put a smile on all our faces," Sinfield said after completing his marathon.

"It's a big day for the MND Association and it's a big day for Rob. He inspires me every day, he inspires the whole of rugby league and the whole country.

"To keep him in everybody's minds is important and we'll keep doing what we have to do to make sure we try and find a cure and make it easier for people who are suffering from this horrible disease."

Both Burrow and Sinfield spoke of their pride at being named patrons of the MND Association in recognition of their efforts.

"It is a huge honour to be invited to become a patron of the MND Association and I am delighted to accept," Burrow said.

"I have seen first-hand the incredible work the charity does, not just with those living with MND but also their families and loved ones.

"Personally, I would like to thank everyone who has taken part in the countless fundraising activities over the last 18 months to help raise funds to support the MND community and vital research."

3:56 On Rob Burrow Day, we take a look at the amazing career and life of the Leeds Rhinos icon On Rob Burrow Day, we take a look at the amazing career and life of the Leeds Rhinos icon

Sinfield added: "I have been so touched by the many stories I have heard from within the MND community and I am committed to continue my support to them for as long as it takes to find a breakthrough.

"For those who knew Rob during his rugby career, he was always an inspiration but he has taken that to a new level to motivate thousands of fundraisers to raise nearly £3m in his name.

"On behalf of all of them, I would like to say a massive thank you to Rob and his family for the encouragement they give us all."

Sinfield's latest marathon effort coincides with the Rhinos declaring July 7 Rob Burrow Day in honour of his achievements on the field, and his fundraising and campaigning in raising awareness around MND.

Just when you think I couldn't be more overawed by everything that has been going on, this happens.

Thanks for all the wonderful comments, I really am so grateful — Rob Burrow (@Rob7Burrow) July 7, 2021

"Rob never ceases to inspire anyone who hears his story and so many people across the country have told me what a difference he has made by talking so openly and positively about his diagnosis," Sinfield said.

"We had planned to do something on July 7 because of the link to '7 in 7', and I think a day to talk about how special Rob is and thank him for what he continues to do is a fantastic positive thing to put a smile on all our faces."

To support Sinfield's latest fundraising effort, you can visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sinfield-7-in-7 to donate.