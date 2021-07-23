Matt Prior signs new two-year contract with Leeds Rhinos

Matt Prior's Prior's initial two-year contract was due to run out at the end of the season after joining from Cronulla ahead of the 2020 campaign

Australian forward Matt Prior has given Leeds a boost by agreeing a new two-year contract that will keep him at Headingley until at least the end of 2023.

The 34-year-old prop has been a mainstay of the Rhinos since joining them from Cronulla ahead of the 2020 season and has stood in as captain in the absence of Luke Gale at times this year.

Prior's initial two-year contract was due to run out at the end of the season and his decision to stay on has delighted coach Richard Agar.

"Matt has been fantastic for us during his time at the club and I don't think you can underestimate how important this new deal is for the club and him," Agar said.

"I know he has become a fans' favourite and it will be great to see the reception he gets tonight when our fans return for the game against Salford."

Prior, who won the Challenge Cup in his first season at Leeds, said: "I am really pleased to have got it sorted as it has been going on for a little while now. I can focus on my footy now for the remainder of the season.

"The club offered me another year on top of the additional season I had an option for and I was glad to accept that as there are some exciting times ahead here at the Rhinos.

"It has been tough since we moved to England because of the Covid restrictions but there is light at the end of the tunnel now and I think the best is yet to come for me, my family and the Rhinos in my time at the club."