Mikolaj Oledzki: Rugby Football League to investigate alleged racist abuse against Leeds Rhinos forward

Mikolaj Oledzki has reported alleged racist comments directed at him from the stands at Headingley to the RFL

The Rugby Football League (RFL) is to investigate a racism allegation brought by Leeds' Poland-born forward Mikolaj Oledzki.

Oledzki says he was "shocked" and "disappointed" to hear the comment come from the stands during his side's 27-26 Betfred Super League defeat by Warrington at Headingley on Sunday night.

"Rugby league is a tough enough sport as it is," Oledzki said in an interview on Rhinos TV. "I'm just really disappointed because we stand so strongly against racism and discrimination.

"As players, we all expect to get a bit of abuse but there is no need for racism or anything like that.

"We're going to leave it to the RFL to review it and see if anything will get done or can be done.

"I'm just disappointed because there are kids in the stand too and the remark that was said to me was quite loud.

"To be honest, I was shocked myself because I've never really experienced it, it's not something you'd want your kids to hear. We'll see what happens.

"Everyone makes mistakes and reacts with emotion sometimes. I'm not saying anyone is a bad person, but I just want people to think about what they say before they say it."

An RFL spokesman said Oledzki raised the issue with match referee Chris Kendall so it has, therefore, been included in his report and will be investigated.

