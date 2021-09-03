Rhyse Martin signs new Leeds Rhinos contract but Konrad Hurrell and King Vuniyayawa to leave

Rhyse Martin joins Leeds Rhinos from Canterbury in 2019

Leeds have handed Papua New Guinea captain Rhyse Martin a new deal for 2022 but say Konrad Hurrell and King Vuniyayawa will leave the club.

Martin, a 28-year-old goal-kicking second-rower, has made 45 appearances for the Rhinos since joining them midway through the 2019 season from NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs.

Leeds coach Richard Agar said: "I am pleased for Rhyse that he has agreed a new deal.

"I know he has felt at home here at the Rhinos and is an integral part of our squad.

Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC Live on

"His goal-kicking has been a big asset to our team this season and he is a popular member of our group.

"He will be a big part of our squad next season as we look to build strength in our pack in particular."

Martin said: "It took a bit longer than we all wanted but I am very happy to have got it sorted now and I'm looking forward to finishing this year without that on my mind and finishing the season strongly."

Konrad Hurrell has been linked with a move to St Helens

Leeds say both centre Hurrell and prop Vuniyayawa rejected new offers. Hurrell is expected to join his Tongan national coach Kristian Woolf at St Helens in 2022, while Vuniyayawa has been linked with a move to Salford.

Agar added: "It is disappointing to see Konrad and King leave the club but that is the nature of a salary-cap sport.

"They have been integral members of our squad this season and, in Konrad's case, for a number of years.

"Konrad has been a fantastic player for Leeds Rhinos since he moved to Emerald Headingley.

King Vuniyayawa is leaving Leeds after one season

"He has been a great team-mate and personality and I know he has a wonderful rapport with our fans because of the passion he always brings to the Leeds Rhinos shirt.

"When King joined us, we took a chance on him but he took a chance on us too. It is a credit to him and his work this year that he has now received multiple offers for his future.

"We fully understand he is looking after his longer-term future with his next contract and, while we are sad to see him go, I am pleased for him."