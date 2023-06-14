Zane Tetevano: Leeds Rhinos forward to undergo heart surgery after suffering stroke

Zane Tetevano is awaiting surgery to repair a hole in his heart after suffering a stroke while training with Leeds

Zane Tetevano is set to undergo heart surgery after suffering a stroke during training with Leeds Rhinos recently.

The 32-year-old New Zealand international was taken to Leeds General Infirmary after suffering the stroke and underwent tests which revealed the cause to be a hole in his heart.

Tetevano will now have that surgically repaired and is expected to make a full recovery which will allow him to return to playing before the end of the 2023 Betfred Super League season.

"The quick actions of the medical staff present at the time and the fantastic team at Leeds General Infirmary ensured Zane received swift treatment and he has made an excellent recovery," Vas Mani, the Rhinos' head of medical services, said.

"We are now focusing on the next stage of his treatment and will continue to support Zane during the coming weeks.

"He has been very positive throughout this challenging time which is a testament to his character.

"We expect Zane to make a full recovery and be medically fit to return to play before the end of the season."

Tetevano, who also represented the Cook Islands at last year's Rugby League World Cup, joined Leeds from NRL side Penrith Panthers ahead of the 2021 Super League season.

He has gone on to make 47 appearances for the club so far, including last year's 24-12 defeat to St Helens in the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

The back-row forward has been advised by a cardiologist that he is able to continue with non-contact aerobic training to maintain his fitness, albeit at a lower intensity than usual while on medication and awaiting surgery.

Tetevano has also set up a JustGiving page to support the Children's Heart Surgery Fund, which supports children and adults born with congenital heart defects across Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire and works alongside the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit at Leeds General Infirmary.

"Firstly, I would like to thank the club's medical staff, the paramedics, doctors and nurses who looked after me when I collapsed," Tetevano, who will take part in Sunday's Run for All Leeds 10k to raise money for the fund, said.

"I knew I was in the best possible care, and I owe them a lot - especially our medical team, who reacted so quickly on the field. I will never know how lucky I was.

"I am confident that I will be ready to return to action as soon as I am cleared to do so."