London Broncos sign Luke Yates from Newcastle Knights on one-year deal

London Broncos have signed forward Luke Yates from NRL club Newcastle Knights on a one-year contract.

The 23-year-old can play at prop and loose forward and becomes the Broncos' fifth new signing since winning promotion to Betfred Super League in October.

"This is a great opportunity for me to be able to play in the Super League," said Yates, who made 25 appearances for Newcastle.

"I am looking forward to meeting all the boys here and helping to keep the club in the top level next season.

"I hope we can compete and shock a couple of those top teams in the process.

"I must admit it's a lot colder than when I left Sydney but I am sure it won't take long to acclimatise."

London head coach Danny Ward added: "We are really pleased to have Luke joining us for the 2019 season and look forward to working with him.

"He will give us more depth to our middle and create more competition for places.

"He is a young, hungry, hard-working forward with NRL experience already under his belt."

London Broncos begin life back in Super League with a home game against Wakefield on February 3.