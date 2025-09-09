Darren Lockyer says proposed London Broncos takeover could unleash rugby league's potential in the capital

Darren Lockyer says revamping London Broncos to harness the appetite for rugby league in the capital could have a transformative impact on the global game.

NRL legend Lockyer and business partner Grant Wechsel visited London over the weekend to advance their bid to acquire the Broncos, confirming a submission to join the expanded Super League in 2026.

The pair watched the club's final home game of the Championship season - a 34-24 loss to Bradford Bulls in Wimbledon on Saturday.

Speaking on the All Out Rugby League podcast, Lockyer outlined his vision for unlocking the untapped potential of a Super League club in London.

"I want rugby league to be the best version it can be across the globe, and London is a big part of that," he said. "This is an opportunity to rescue the club and also help rugby league as a sport."

He continued: "Our focus is getting the business off the field right.

"Performance on the field is important, but we feel, given the experience I've got through the NRL, and the consultants we've got on board who have a lot of experience building businesses around football clubs in Australia, we could bring that expertise here.

"When you're in London you cannot think the way the northern clubs think, you need to think differently. London is a different market, and we're going to tailor our approach to that market."

Image: Australian rugby league legend Darren Lockyer is fronting the consortium to take over London Broncos

The takeover, brokered by Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington, is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The consortium is backed by the Brisbane Broncos - the club where Lockyer spent his entire career - rekindling a historic link between the two clubs dating back to the 1990s.

The new ownership plans to rebrand the club ahead of the 2026 season, spend to the salary cap, and sign three marquee players to build a competitive roster.

Lockyer revealed former Widnes and Wakefield star - and current Papua New Guinea head coach - Jason Demetriou was primed to take charge of the Broncos, subject to being granted entry to the Super League.

Demetriou, who captained Wakefield Trinity for five seasons, brings extensive experience from both English and Australian rugby league.

He was part of the North Queensland Cowboys' 2015 NRL Grand Final-winning coaching staff and led South Sydney Rabbitohs to a preliminary final before departing in 2024.

'Two crucial appointments'

Wechsel stopped short of naming names when it came to potential Broncos captains but hinted announcing their primary target would make "back-page news" in Australia.

"We're already talking to people," Lockyer said. "The coach is already committed, subject to being in the Super League.

"Jason Demetriou has been our target. He's got plenty of experience in England as a player and a coach. He got South Sydney [Rabbitohs] to a prelim [preliminary final] before he had a difficult year. So, he's been on the bench a little while, but now he's got a potential opportunity with us.

"The other key part to this is getting our club captain, we're looking at an experienced player from the NRL to come over.

Image: Are the London Broncos on the verge of returning to the Super League under new management?

"We're looking for leadership and if we get those two appointments right, we think we can build a roster out quickly.

"We feel there are a handful in the current Broncos team that could hold their own in the Super League, where the target for year one would be to be on the fringes of the finals."

The Broncos currently play their home games at AFC Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records Stadium, a venue Lockyer and Wechsel are committed to staying at and thriving in for the immediate future.

"You must crawl before you walk, walk before you run," Lockyer added. "The stadium is perfect for where the club is at the moment.

"Our vision is to get enough members to sell that ground out every time we play at home. If we outgrow that stadium, that's a good thing."