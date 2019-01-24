Jermaine McGillvary injury boost for Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants' Jermaine McGillvary could be back after injury sooner than expected

Huddersfield's England international Jermaine McGillvary could be back playing within a month after his hamstring injury proved to be not as serious as first thought.

Giants coach Simon Woolford initially feared his star winger would be sidelined for up to 12 weeks after tearing a hamstring in his side's pre-season friendly at Wakefield on Tuesday.

But McGillvary had better news after undergoing scans on Wednesday.

"He's got stuck into his rehab and he's hoping to be back in round four," Woolford said at the Super League launch at Old Trafford.

"He's bitterly disappointed about the injury - he was nice and fit after getting over some minor surgery on his ankle after the Test series - but he's in good hands with the physios who are going to push him along as quick as they can.

"One thing we won't do, though, is risk bringing him back early."

Huddersfield will be without McGillary's centre partner Leroy Cudjoe for the first four to six weeks of the new season as he continues his rehabilitation from knee surgery.