Huddersfield sign former New Zealand hooker Danny Levi from Brisbane Broncos on two-year deal

Huddersfield have signed former New Zealand Test hooker Danny Levi from Brisbane Broncos on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old Wellington-born Levi has made 112 appearances in the NRL for Newcastle Knights, Manly and the Broncos since making his debut in 2015.

Huddersfield coach Ian Watson said: "Danny is electric in and around the ruck, he's really quick and he's got great skill.

📝 Huddersfield Giants have signed New Zealand International Hooker Danny Levi on a two year deal



Read more 👇 https://t.co/OQnhyihVhf — Huddersfield Giants (@Giantsrl) September 29, 2021

"His distribution is first class and he brings people onto the ball. He brings the forwards onto the ball to generate the quicker ruck speed.

"His running game will make us dangerous in and around the spine.

"He's a hungry and ambitious player who wants to achieve things. He wants to boost his profile and we want him to help us in our quest to get to where we want to be."

The signing of Levi follows the return of Sebastine Ikahihifo to Huddersfield from Salford

Levi, who won four caps for the Kiwis in 2017 before switching his allegiance to Samoa, said: "It's awesome and really exciting to sign for the club.

"It'll be a big change for me and my family but we can't wait to get over.

"I've heard nothing but good things about Ian Watson. Lots of people I know have worked under him and consider him one of the best in the business.

"I've heard a fair bit about Super League, it's a tough competition and I can't wait to get over and see what it's like."