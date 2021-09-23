Barrie McDermott's 2021 Betfred Super League season review

Catalans Dragons finished top of the pile in the 2021 regular standings, as Barrie McDermott predicted. Read his review of all 12 clubs' seasons below...

Following the conclusion of the 2021 Super League regular season, Sky Sports Rugby League expert Barrie McDermott reviews all 12 clubs' seasons.

Castleford Tigers

When I looked at their squad, I thought they would be competitive, but with all the distractions going on, I thought it could have affected them more than it has. They probably ran out of steam towards the end of the season and just didn't have enough in the tank to reach the top six.

Next season looks to be a complete change for the Tigers, not only in personnel with Lee Radford coming in as coach, but also a change in philosophy.

Castleford will undergo a change of coach in the off-season, and look to challenge for the play-offs again in 2022

Under Daryl Powell, they were dubbed 'Classy Cas', the neutral would love to watch them. Despite this, the players fell short in a few big games under Powell, but Radford's teams have a different edge to them, they might not bring the same style, but it may mean the difference in the big games.

That being said, I do think Powell got every last ounce of potential out of his Tigers squad.

Barrie's Tip: 7th

Actual Finish: 7th

Catalans Dragons

The journey Catalans have been on this season is a credit to first of all Bernard Guasch, who has shown incredible patience in coach Steve McNamara, who at times during his reign has been under pressure.

McNamara, in my opinion, is hands down the coach of the year for 2021. He has integrated himself into the culture of the Catalans Dragons, in the same way Trent Robinson did. He has managed to combine the overseas talent with French flair and that balance has meant they have troubled everyone who they have played so far this season.

Catalans Dragons enjoyed a superb season, topping the league to claim the League Leaders' Shield

I am intrigued to see if they will have enough to get to Old Trafford and win the Grand Final, they are everybody's second team - so they will likely have a lot of supporters jumping on the bandwagon supporting them if their teams haven't made the play-offs or are knocked out early.

The game at the Stade Gilbert Brutus next week is the biggest in the history of the Catalans Dragons in my opinion - and I hope they can capitalise on a consistent season and get through to the Grand Final

Barrie's Tip: 1st

Actual Finish: 1st

Huddersfield Giants

In the tipping competition I did with Terry O'Connor, I tipped them to finish ninth, which is exactly what they did - what does that say about the Giants' 2021 season? I think inconsistent is probably a word I would use.

The Ian Watson effect has started to come good towards the back end of the season, and gradually you can see them beginning to form a squad who are buying into Watson's philosophy.

Towards the end of the season, there were signs Huddersfield were starting to adapt to Ian Watson's coaching

The style is very disciplined, focusing on percentages and getting to the end of sets - which some players don't want to play, especially if you are losing games.

I believe when Ken Davy brought Watson to Huddersfield from Salford, if they mapped out the first year, they are likely to have used season one as a season to lay the foundations, with season two being the season they expect to see results.

Barrie's Tip: 9th

Actual Finish: 9th

Hull FC

There's no doubt about it, it has been a poor year for Hull FC. The potential the Black and Whites have shown when it has gone right, allows the supporters to dream about what can be possible for the club, but they're not quite there yet.

It looks like, similar to Ian Watson at Huddersfield, it is early in the day to be fully assessing the job Brett Hodgson has done at Hull FC.

Hull FC endured a very disappointing season, but it is perhaps still too early to judge head coach Brett Hodgson

As the season progressed it was evident that more of the established players at the MKM Stadium were being outshone by the young members of the team, who will get more game time in 2022. If they get their recruitment and retention right next season it could be very bright for the black and whites.

Barrie's Tip: 6th

Actual Finish: 8th

Hull KR

The noisy neighbours have far exceeded what anybody (including some of the players in their own dressing room) could have imagined!

I think as 2021 has gone on, there is a feeling of growth and the Robins have started to believe they could make something of this season. I think a huge part of this boils down to last season.

Hull KR exceeded all expectations in 2021 by making the Super League play-offs

In 2020 relegation was scrapped in Super League, and KR started to play more expansively, without any pressure. That period of time between then and the end of the season allowed the Robins to master that style of play, and that is a credit to Tony Smith and the players.

Considering where they have come from 12 months ago, to make the playoffs is a major achievement, and one which the whole club will be immensely proud of.

Barrie's Tip: 8th

Actual Finish: 6th

Leeds Rhinos

I think Leeds' best period in the season could still be to come - the Rhinos haven't had a settled spine this season and have been forced to play bodies out of position.

That being said, the forward pack looks extremely good for the Rhinos. And for 2022, the halves look extremely exciting at Headingley, with Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer coming in from Warrington and Huddersfield.

2021 has been a difficult season, and yet, Leeds are only two games away from Old Trafford.

Leeds have found things tough at times this year, but are in the play-offs and two wins from Old Trafford

If the Rhinos can go to Wigan and get the win, they will go to either Catalans or St Helens full of belief and confidence, and who knows what could happen?!

I tip the Rhinos to be the surprise package of the play-offs and maybe to even make the Grand Final.

Barrie's Tip: 4th

Actual Finish: 5th

Leigh Centurions

Leigh were always going to be up against it. I have some sympathy for firstly John Duffy and then Kurt Haggerty - they have been assembling a squad as the season has been going on. It's like they have been filling up a bucket with water, but the bucket has a hole in it.

They picked up a couple of wins towards the end of the season and challenged in games against Wigan and at home to Hull KR, but they didn't have enough within them over the course of the season to get more wins.

Ryan Brierley, Leigh Centurions and co will look to bounce straight back up

Derek Beaumont will go away and rebuild to try to plot an immediate return to Super League next season - but will have more time to prepare if the Centurions can get promotion back to the top flight.

Barrie's Tip: 11th

Actual Finish: 12th

Salford Red Devils

As we write this, Salford have parted company with coach Richard Marshall. The club clearly weren't happy with the direction the club was going but following on from Ian Watson was always going to be a difficult task for whoever came to the Red Devils.

Salford have struggled with injuries, but performances and results have dipped over the course of the season and that may have been a contributing factor to why the Red Devils and Marshall have parted ways.

Ken Sio may have scored loads of tries, but Salford did not enjoy a positive campaign

The search for a new coach will be an interesting one to keep your eye on - with the Brian McDermott, Paul Rowley, Danny Ward, and Chris Chester undoubtedly being installed as favourites.

I personally would like to see somebody like Lee Briers get a go at the Salford job - but time will tell if Salford go down the young coach route, or the tried and tested one.

Barrie's Tip: 10th

Actual Finish: 11th

St Helens

Another good season for Saints, and they weren't that far away in the end. They only slipped up on five occasions out of 21 games, but had the season gone on to 28 matches, I still think they would have lost the same number of games.

When we get to the end of the season, St Helens are a different side, they're chasing three-in-a-row, and their squad are a great example of young local prospects, mixing with older experienced heads and it looks like a perfect formula.

St Helens may have missed out on top spot in the league table, but they still might well be favourites to clinch the title

If I had to choose one of Saints and Catalans - I would choose Saints, as they have a tried and tested blueprint in big games to get themselves over the line.

Barrie's Tip: 2nd

Actual Finish: 2nd

Wakefield Trinity

I think it's time for me to eat humble pie! What happened to Trinity towards the end of the season was remarkable, and I am delighted that Michael Carter has decided to give Willie Poching the opportunity to coach Wakefield in 2022!

I think if you are being critical, the same players who lost matches and didn't put in a shift for Chris Chester, put a performance in and won some games under Willie Poching, which leaves a bitter taste.

Barrie tippied Wakefield to go down, but they finished strongly after Chris Chester's dismissal

It feels like finishing in 10th place this season was a great finish under the circumstances for Trinity, but in 2022 it wouldn't be an acceptable finish for Wakefield.

Barrie's Tip: 12th

Actual Finish: 10th

Warrington Wolves

A good season for the Wolves! I still think they will assess come the end of the season and be a bit disappointed in certain games in which they just fell short of where they wanted to be.

That being said, I thought they would finish lower and they still had a very good third-placed finish.

Warrington Wolves' worked hard for their third-place finish, and could yet go all the way

Warrington at times have been unpredictable in 2021, but if they can be consistent for the final three games of the season, it might be their year!

Barrie's Tip: 5th

Actual Finish: 3rd

Wigan Warriors

We are all so used to seeing Wigan in the top four every season, and so you expect the Warriors to be there or thereabouts - and they have finished fourth this season in all fairness. But we have to be honest, this has not been a vintage season for Wigan.

The attack has been painful at times to watch and I put that down to long periods without players like Bevan French, Jai Field and Zak Hardaker.

It has not been a vintage year for Wigan, with much of the onus placed on one man in Jackson Hastings due to injuries elsewhere

The job of the opposition has been easy, just handle Jackson Hastings, and when they have done that - due to injuries to spine players - Wigan haven't had much to fall back on in terms of attacking threats.

That being said, Wigan's defence has got them to fourth place and into the play-offs and that tough gritty defence is exactly what you need at this time of season and could be the thing that allows Wigan to give the play-offs a go.

Barrie's Tip: 3rd

Actual Finish: 4th