Joe Greenwood enjoying the ride as Wigan prepare for Grand Final

Joe Greenwood says joining Wigan was a no-brainer after being frozen out at the Titans

Wigan forward Joe Greenwood hopes his rollercoaster ride in 2018 will go on for another month.

The 25-year-old began the year trying to help Gold Coast Titans reach the NRL Grand Final but will instead run out against Warrington at Old Trafford on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Arena, in the climax to the Super League season.

Greenwood, who was in his second season with the Titans, fell out of favour with new coach Garth Brennan and, after languishing in the club's feeder team, was thrown a career lifeline by the Warriors in mid-season.

The former St Helens second-rower signed a three-and-a-half-year deal - essentially as a replacement for the departing John Bateman - and has not looked back since.

I'm loving every minute here. We've had some great wins, made history in the Super 8s and now we're at Old Trafford, you have to pinch yourself sometimes. Joe Greenwood

He played in 10 of Wigan's last 13 games, culminating in a first 100 per cent record in the Super 8s that has taken them all the way to Old Trafford, and earned a first England call, both of which have eased the painful memory of those trying times in Australia.

"It seems a long time ago now," said Greenwood, who was on the verge of an England call-up when he opted to leave St Helens at the end of the 2016 season.

"When you look back at it, words can't describe the emotions of what's happened to me. It's been a rollercoaster ride this season.

0:54 Wigan captain Sean O'Loughlin says they must control their emotions in Saturday's Grand Final Wigan captain Sean O'Loughlin says they must control their emotions in Saturday's Grand Final

"In my first year at the Titans I played 24 games and [coach] Neil Henry put so much work into me which I appreciated.

"But then he left and the new coach came in and he didn't like the way I played.

"So I had to be sidelined and play for the feeder club and I thought 'It's not me, this'.

Live Super League Grand Final Live on

"As a young player, you want to strive to win things. It's a short career - you've got, what, 10 or 15 years - and you want to show your kids what you've done in your career.

"So when Wigan came in, it was a no-brainer with the history of the club and the calibre of player they've got.

"And I'm loving every minute here. We've had some great wins, made history in the Super 8s and now we're at Old Trafford, you have to pinch yourself sometimes."

0:27 Warrington captain Chris Hill has suffered three Grand Final defeats but says the players have put those disappointments behind them Warrington captain Chris Hill has suffered three Grand Final defeats but says the players have put those disappointments behind them

Oldham-born Greenwood, whose older brother James came through the Wigan academy before moving to Hull KR, was 18th man when Saints beat Wigan in the 2014 Grand Final but he will be in the thick of the action at Old Trafford on Saturday.

And he is hoping his season does not end there after being promoted from the England Knights to Wayne Bennett's senior squad for the Test series against New Zealand starting on October 27.

"I'm taking a little step at a time," he said. "I was really emotional when I got the call from [England manager] Jamie Peacock.

"I was surprised I got in the England Knights to be honest and, when Jamie rang to say I'd been promoted into the senior squad, I was speechless."