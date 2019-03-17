Wales coach Shaun Edwards may not take Wigan Warriors job

Wales coach Shaun Edwards has not finalised his next move after the Rugby World Cup, with an agreed switch to rugby league side Wigan Warriors appearing in doubt.

Wales' defensive guru claimed his 50th career winners' medal as player and coach as Warren Gatland's men sealed the Six Nations Grand Slam with a 25-7 victory over Ireland in Cardiff.

The 52-year-old will depart his Wales post after the autumn's World Cup when he insisted he will be a free agent, despite having previously agreed a deal with Super League side Wigan.

"On my future, my next step really is to sign a contract, I haven't signed a contract with anybody yet," Edwards said.

"The only team I'm not going to go to is Wales, because the new coach is going in a different direction.

"He wants to do something different so as it stands, come the end of the World Cup I'm unemployed. So that's where I am."

Head coach Gatland will leave Wales after the World Cup along with Edwards, with Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac taking the helm for 2020.

Edwards spent 14 years with Wigan as a player in a stunning rugby league career where he earned 36 Great Britain caps.

Edwards says he agreed to join Wigan but never signed a deal with them

He agreed a deal with Wigan nine months ago, but Edwards revealed the Super League club never produced a contract for him to sign.

"I agreed with Wigan and thought we would sign a contract," he added.

"But then Wigan said, 'it's okay, we'll sign one later', and I thought that was unusual. That was nine months ago.

"I'll consider all offers, league, union. All I can say is that I haven't signed anything with anybody."