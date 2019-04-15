Shaun Edwards opts out of Wigan Warriors move

Wigan Warriors have confirmed Shaun Edwards has decided not to become their head coach next season.

Edwards, who initially agreed to take on the role in August 2018, confirmed his intentions to Wigan chairman and owner, Ian Lenagan on Sunday afternoon.

Sky Sports News understands Edwards, who is defence coach for Wales, is in advanced talks with the Welsh Rugby Union about remaining with the Grand Slam champions beyond the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Edwards said: ''After much thought and deliberation, I wish to clarify my situation. I will not be taking up the Head Coaching role at Wigan, the reason being my lack of preparation.

"World Cup preparations have been brought forward a month and, as a result, I will be unable to spend eight weeks in Australia as planned on rugby league.

"I feel Wigan need a more experienced rugby league Head Coach than myself, to give the club and the people of Wigan the best team possible.

"The Wigan deal I recently received is very favourable to all other offers I have had so far. For me, this is not about money, this is about Wigan Warriors getting the best man for the job which, at the moment, I feel is not me.''

Wigan, who are 10th in the Super League with just six points from their opening ten matches, will now resume their search for their next head coach.

Adrian Lam took on the job on an interim basis following the departure of the long-serving Shaun Wane at the end of last season, but is working on a 12-month contract.

Lenagan said: ''I have been conversing with Shaun for a number of weeks since the completion of the Six Nations and, yesterday, Shaun revealed to me that he thought a combination of circumstances meant he would be under-prepared to take on the Wigan Head Coach job in November 2019.

"He clearly feels that he is not the best man to take the team forward currently and I have to respect and accept this. Like every Wiganer, I wanted Shaun to lead the team and this very honest admission has taken me by surprise.

"For us now our next steps are to confirm the coaching structure for 2020 and beyond and draw a line under the last few months and give our loyal fans the clarity they deserve.

"I'd like to thank our supporters for their patience and understanding in what has proven to be a very difficult situation to navigate and now we can concentrate on building more strong foundations to drive this wonderful club forward. We will announce our plans in due course."