Shaun Edwards in talks to remain Wales defence coach beyond 2019 World Cup

Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards is in talks to remain with the Grand Slam champions beyond the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Sky Sports News understands.

Edwards has yet to sign a contract extension with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), but talks between the two parties are at an advanced stage, according to Sky sources.

The 52-year-old had looked to be returning to Rugby League as head coach of Wigan.

Edwards was announced as Wigan's replacement for Shaun Wane last August but after finishing his stint as Wales defence coach after the Six Nations, he revealed a contract had never been signed.

Wales won the Six Nations in March with Edwards as defence coach

He has also been linked with roles at Gallagher Premiership sides Wasps and Leicester.

Incoming Wales coach, Wayne Pivac, is now understood to be keen on making Edwards part of his new-look coaching team from November.

Edwards has won three Grand Slams since being appointed Wales defence coach in 2008