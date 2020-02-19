Adrian Lam says Sean O'Loughlin could be out for up to four weeks with eye injury

1:55 Here's how Sean O'Loughlin picked up his eye injury on Thursday night Here's how Sean O'Loughlin picked up his eye injury on Thursday night

Wigan could be without captain Sean O'Loughlin for up to a month with an eye injury, according to coach Adrian Lam.

The veteran loose forward was taken to hospital after being caught in the eye by the flailing arm of Hakim Miloudi during the closing stages of Wigan's 32-10 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Miloudi was shown a yellow card for the incident and apologised to O'Loughlin as he left the field.

"There was a fair bit of bleeding behind the eye and that can be a dangerous one," Lam said at his weekly press conference.

"He's starting to get some vision back in it now. He could be out for one to four weeks really. We'll just wait and see with that one really."

Wigan are in action on Sunday afternoon against Hull FC.