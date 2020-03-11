Liam Marshall commits to Wigan Warriors until at least 2023

Liam Marshall has scored 62 tries in 76 appearances for Wigan Warriors

Liam Marshall has signed a contract extension with Wigan Warriors to keep him at the DW Stadium until 2023, with an option to extend the deal by a further year.

Marshall has already scored five tries in six appearances this season for Adrian Lam's side, with his form earning him a call-up to the England Knights squad last week.

The 23-year-old winger made his Wigan debut against Leigh Centurions in March 2017 and has gone on to score 62 tries in 76 appearances for his hometown club.

Marshall was named joint Wigan Warriors Young Player of the Year in 2017 and after battling back from an ACL injury, he has established himself as a key figure in head coach Adrian Lam's plans.

Lam said: "At 23, Liam's best years as a player are yet to come and we're excited for him to realise his full potential.

"He's started the season extremely well, and with more hard work I don't think he's too far off the senior England squad.

"He's a great finisher, one of the best that we have in Super League and he has improved in his all-round game in recent seasons at some rate. I'm delighted that he has agreed new terms with the club. "

Marshall is also looking to the future after a promising start to his career at the DW Stadium.

"I feel at home here and I've already been lucky enough to have made plenty of memories in a Cherry and White shirt; hopefully there are many more to come," he said.

"I'm enjoying my rugby and I'm learning a lot from Adrian [Lam] and the coaching staff and I'm determined to keep on improving and build on the last few seasons."