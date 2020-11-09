Jai Field: Wigan Warriors sign NRL star on two-year deal following Parramatta Eels departure

Jai Field made 17 appearances in the NRL for St George Illawarra and Parramatta Eels

Wigan have announced the signing of Australian back Jai Field and tipped him to make the same impact on Super League as fellow countryman Bevan French.

The 23-year-old Field, like French a half-back or full-back, finished the 2020 NRL season with Parramatta and has signed a two-year deal with the Warriors from 2021.

He is expected to be a replacement for Jackson Hastings, the reigning Man of Steel who is weighing up his options for 2021, and link up with French, who has scored 22 tries in 27 appearances since joining Wigan towards the end of last season.

Field, who has made 17 appearances in the NRL for St George Illawarra and the Eels, said: "I am really excited to be joining Wigan. I feel proud to have been given the opportunity to play for such a big club with huge history.

"I have been watching the team from afar in Australia and I am really enjoying it - seeing them play some fantastic rugby. I can't wait to be a part of it next year and beyond.

"It was great to see the club win the League Leaders' Shield on Friday too. I was buzzing for Bevan French, who I'm already mates with.

0:41 Wigan lifted the League Leaders' Shield after beating Huddersfield in their final regular-season game to finish top of the table Wigan lifted the League Leaders' Shield after beating Huddersfield in their final regular-season game to finish top of the table

"I am looking forward to the challenge and I am confident that I can contribute to gain more success for the club."

Warriors head coach Adrian Lam, who is set to open talks on his own future, said: "Jai is a player I've watched since he was 15 years old.

"He's a very smart rugby league player and another X-factor addition to our squad in 2021. His skill levels are as good as any in the NRL.

"I see him as another version of Bevan French - he's got great footwork and pace and he will add to our attacking flair. He could possibly be the quickest player in Super League next year."

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: "We are delighted to welcome Jai Field to the club. He will bring additional excitement to a backline that is already packed full of skill and speed.

"He is very similar to Bevan French with his footwork and has the acceleration that is required to break down defences.

"We will encourage him to express himself on the rugby league field and have some fun out there.

"He will link up with his team-mates in early January once the start of the 2021 Super League season is confirmed."