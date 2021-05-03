Tony Clubb: Wigan Warriors prop charged with using racist language by Rugby Football League

Tony Clubb has been charged by the RFL with using "unacceptable language"

Wigan Warriors prop Tony Clubb has been charged with using racist language by the Rugby Football League (RFL).

The charge comes following Wigan's match with Hull FC on Thursday in which Hull's Andre Savelio made a formal complaint.

The RFL confirmed on Monday that 33-year-old Clubb had been "charged with the Grade F offence of unacceptable language/abuse based on national or ethnic origin, following an incident in the 15th minute of the match".

Savelio, a New Zealand-born forward who is of Samoan descent, detailed the alleged slur - which made reference to his Polynesian heritage - in a Twitter post following the game.

In the post, Savelio said: "In a game where 30 per cent are of that heritage, hell I won't sit quietly. I'm just hopeful a camera or microphone clocked it and it's dealt with."

Hull FC's Andre Savelio took to Twitter following Thursday's game

Clubb was subsequently suspended by Wigan as they began a joint investigation with Hull to establish the circumstances of the incident.

It overshadowed what had been a hard-fought encounter which finished with Wigan ending Hull FC's unbeaten start to the 2021 Super League season in a 16-14 win.

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org