Wigan Warriors News

Willie Isa: Wigan Warriors forward given two-match ban for dangerous tackle

Willie Isa was charged with a Grade C offence for a dangerous tackle on Mark Percival during Wigan Warriors' Super League derby defeat at St Helens; Isa given two-match suspension, while Kai Pearce-Paul and Harry Smith received cautions for late tackles

Last Updated: 06/07/21 4:28pm

Willie Isa will miss Wigan's back-to-back Super League fixtures against Huddersfield Giants
Willie Isa has been handed a two-match ban for a dangerous tackle in Wigan's 24-6 derby defeat by St Helens on Sunday.

Isa, who was sin-binned for the challenge on Saints centre Mark Percival, was charged by the Rugby Football League's match review panel with a Grade C offence.

He was also placed on report for bundling over Percival off the ball, but the panel decided the incident merited no further action.

Wigan second-rower Kai Pearce-Paul was also sin-binned in the match for a late tackle on full-back Lachlan Coote for which the panel issued him with a caution.

St Helens condemned Wigan to a fifth straight defeat at The Totally Wicked Stadium
Scrum-half Harry Smith was also given a caution for a late tackle in the same game.

Warrington full-back or half-back Stefan Ratchford was charged with a Grade A late tackle during his side's 24-16 defeat by Leeds on Monday but avoided a ban.

