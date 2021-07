Rugby League Team of the Week: Super League and NRL standouts combine in line-up

Lachlan Coote impressed for St Helens. Find out who joins him in our team of the week below...

After recent altered schedules, we take a look at the best players from games in both hemispheres between last Wednesday and Monday for our latest team of the week...

1. Lachlan Coote (St Helens)

Coote in St Helens 24-6 Wigan Warriors: 80 minutes played, one try scored, six goals kicked, 16 points registered, 153 metres made, 130 gainline metres, 15 runs, one linebreak, four tacklebreaks, 30 post-contact metres made, one try assist, one linebreak assist.

1:23 Lachlan Coote said that Saints have offered him a deal and he now just needs to make a decision to stay, or head to Hull KR Lachlan Coote said that Saints have offered him a deal and he now just needs to make a decision to stay, or head to Hull KR

2. Jason Saab (Manly Sea Eagles)

Saab in Gold Coast Titans 24-56 Manly Sea Eagles: 80 minutes played, two tries scored, 130 metres made, 12 runs, one linebreak, three tacklebreaks, 20 post-contact metres, one offload.

3. Jake Mamo (Warrington Wolves)

Mamo in Wigan Warriors 14-40 Warrington Wolves: 80 minutes played, three tries scored, 271 metres made, 242 gainline metres, three tacklebreaks, 25 post-contact metres, one offload, 15 tackles.

4:28 Highlights from Warrington's Super League clash with Wigan Highlights from Warrington's Super League clash with Wigan

4. Mark Percival (St Helens)

Percival in St Helens 24-6 Wigan Warriors: 80 minutes played, one try scored, 190 metres made, 173 gainline metres, 14 runs, two linebreaks, six tacklebreaks, 49 post-contact metres made, two offloads, eight tackles.

1:13 Mark Percival completed the full 80 minutes for Saints and was named the Player of the Match in an impressive performance against Wigan Mark Percival completed the full 80 minutes for Saints and was named the Player of the Match in an impressive performance against Wigan

5. Jack Broadbent (Leeds Rhinos)

Broadbent in Leeds Rhinos 48-18 Leigh Centurions: 80 minutes played, four tries scored, 114 metres made, 78 gainline metres, 15 runs, four linebreaks, four tacklebreaks, 24 post-contact metres.

2:36 Leeds Rhinos score nine tries as they see off Leigh at Emerald Headingley, with teenager Jack Broadbent scoring four Leeds Rhinos score nine tries as they see off Leigh at Emerald Headingley, with teenager Jack Broadbent scoring four

6. James Maloney (Catalans Dragons)

Maloney in Huddersfield Giants 12-50 Catalans Dragons: 80 minutes played, one try scored, nine goals kicked, 22 points registered, 43 metres made, 22 gainline metres, four runs, one linebreak, two tacklebreaks, 12 post-contact metres, one try assist, one linebreak assist, 16 tackles.

2:08 Catalans Dragons stay top as they put 50 points past the Giants Catalans Dragons stay top as they put 50 points past the Giants

7. Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos)

Leeming in Leeds Rhinos 48-18 Leigh Centurions: 80 minutes played, one try scored, 119 metres made, 59 gainline metres, 19 runs, two try assists, two linebreak assists, 17 tackles.

Leeming in Warrington Wolves 16-22 Leeds Rhinos: 80 minutes played, 63 metres made, 43 gainline metres, seven runs, 16 post-contact metres, 14 tackles.

4:22 Highlights as Leeds Rhinos held out to secure victory over Warrington Wolves in Monday's Betfred Super League match Highlights as Leeds Rhinos held out to secure victory over Warrington Wolves in Monday's Betfred Super League match

8. Julian Bousquet (Catalans Dragons)

Bousquet in Huddersfield Giants 12-50 Catalans Dragons: 43 minutes played, 130 metres made, 114 gainline metres, 10 runs, 48 post-contact metres, 24 tackles.

9. Brad Dwyer (Leeds Rhinos)

Dwyer in Warrington Wolves 16-22 Leeds Rhinos: 80 minutes played, 97 metres made, 96 gainline metres, 10 runs, three tacklebreaks, 18 post-contact metres, 27 tackles.

1:28 Brad Dwyer gives his reaction after Leeds Rhinos beat Warrington Wolves 22-16 Brad Dwyer gives his reaction after Leeds Rhinos beat Warrington Wolves 22-16

10. Matt Prior (Leeds Rhinos)

Prior in Warrington Wolves 16-22 Leeds Rhinos: 71 minutes played, 130 metres made, 97 gainline metres, 14 runs, five tacklebreaks, 51 post-contact metres, one offload, 35 tackles.

1:20 Matt Prior was named the Player of the Match after Leeds Rhinos beat Warrington Wolves 22-16 Matt Prior was named the Player of the Match after Leeds Rhinos beat Warrington Wolves 22-16

11. Kevin Proctor (Gold Coast Titans)

Proctor in Canberra Raiders 6-44 Gold Coast Titans: 69 minutes played, two tries scored, 59 metres made, seven runs, one linebreak, one tacklebreak, 21 post-contact metres, 23 tackles.

12. Joe Batchelor (St Helens)

Batchelor in St Helens 24-6 Wigan Warriors: 80 minutes played, 98 metres made, 72 gainline metres, 11 runs, two tacklesbreaks, 41 post-contact metres, 44 tackles.

2:39 St Helens took the spoils and condemned Wigan to their fifth straight defeat at The Totally Wicked Stadium St Helens took the spoils and condemned Wigan to their fifth straight defeat at The Totally Wicked Stadium

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Knowles in St Helens 24-6 Wigan Warriors: 55 minutes played, 104 metres made, 86 gainline metres, nine runs, two tacklebreaks, 27 post-contact metres, 30 tackles.