Junior Nsemba: Wigan Warriors second-row signs new six-year contract with Super League champions

Junior Nsemba has set the target of making a name for himself with Wigan Warriors after agreeing a new six-year contract with the Betfred Super League champions.

The 20-year-old second-row had already signed a four-year deal with the Warriors last October but has now put pen to paper on a contract which keeps him at The Brick Community Stadium until at least the end of the 2030 season.

Nsemba's extended family includes former Cameroon international footballers in his cousin Alex Song and uncle Rigobert Song, and he is now determined to cement his status as one of rugby league's rising stars after agreeing this extension.

"It was a no-brainer, really," Nsemba, who admitted he was surprised to be offered another new contract, told Sky Sports. "I got the call from my agent saying Rads wanted to talk to him, got the good news and my parents are buzzing and I'm buzzing.

"I wasn't really expecting it because I signed last October, and I was pretty happy with my contract then.

"I want to continue at Wigan. Right now, I'm enjoying it and I've been enjoying it since I was young.

"I feel like I want to make a big name for myself in Wigan and give everything back to the coaches before I think elsewhere."

Nsemba's new contract comes on the back of a season which saw him earn a call-up to the senior England squad for the autumn Test series against Samoa and be named in the Super League Dream Team for the first time.

He was part of Wigan's victory over Warrington Wolves in the Betfred Challenge Cup final at Wembley in June and made 22 appearances for the Warriors during Super League's regular season as they retained the League Leaders' Shield.

After making 15 appearances in 2023, Nsemba got his opportunity with the Warriors this year after Willie Isa suffered an injury and he has not looked back, feeding on the confidence shown in him by head coach Matt Peet.

"At the start it was unfortunate Willie got injured, but I feel like I had a job to fill his boots and as a player at Wigan Warriors you have to grab everything with both hands," Nsemba said.

"If Matty puts you in the squad then he's confident, so that boosted my confidence that he was picking me week in, week out.

"I feel like this year has been a good year for me and I just need to keep improving."

Nsemba and Wigan are now preparing for a home Super League play-off semi-final against the lowest-ranked side remaining following this week's eliminators, which are both live on Sky Sports, with the ultimate aim being to again lift the Grand Final trophy at Old Trafford on October 12.

His relationship with Peet, which stretches back to when he first joined the Warriors' scholarship programme after impressing for community club Wigan St Judes, and the success he has overseen was a bit part of Nsemba's decision to stay with his hometown team as well.

"At Wigan, we're pretty big on culture and Matty is a family man, and he involves my family a lot as well as other players," Nsemba said. "The players are really welcoming and I'm pretty close with the boys outside of rugby.

"I feel like I enjoy working with him because I was with him since scholarship, and he's kept me under his belt and kept me grounded.

"He's told me everything straight up and that's what I like. I don't like beating around the bush and he's told me what I need to do to improve, and if I do this I'll get to certain points.

"I feel like he's a very good man in telling you how to do things and it will happen."

What's next in Super League?

Leigh Leopards travel to Salford Red Devils in Friday's elimination play-off after securing a fifth-placed finish during the Super League regular season, live on Sky Sports+ (8pm kick-off).

St Helens will aim to become the first team to win the Grand Final after finishing sixth in the table and must first overcome third-placed Warrington Wolves away in their elimination play-off match on Saturday, live on Sky Sports+ (5.30pm kick-off).

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.