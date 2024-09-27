Wigan Warriors: Mike Cooper retires with immediate effect following neurological advice after latest concussion

Former England prop Mike Cooper has retired from rugby league with immediate effect following neurological advice after his latest concussion.

The 35-year-old Wigan Warriors forward suffered a concussion during a Super League victory over Leigh Leopards on July 5 and was told continuing his career could risk more serious damage.

The decision brings to an end a career which saw Cooper earn 13 England caps, while also representing Warrington Wolves and St George Illawarra.

Cooper said: "I am gutted that my playing days have ended this way, however that's sport.

"To finish my career at Wigan has been a fantastic way to bring it to an end. The club is steeped in winning history and to have played a part in adding to that will always remain with me as a highlight of my time in the game."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cooper pounced to score his first try for Wigan Warriors against Hull KR in 2022

Cooper made 23 appearances for Wigan after joining during the 2022 season.

He suffered a serious knee injury in April 2023 which sidelined him for the remainder of the season, but returned to become a World Club Challenge winner at the start of this year.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet said: "Working with Mike for the last three seasons has been a privilege.

"He has brought a great deal to our environment on and off the field. It has been great to get to know his family and particularly his two sons Oscar and George who mean the world to Mike.

"He can finish his career with immense pride in his achievements, the memories he has made and the way he has carried himself. I consider him a good friend and look forward to seeing him flourish in his life after rugby."