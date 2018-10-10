Catalans Dragons News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • On Sky TV
  • Boots 'N' All
  • Sky Bet
More from Rugby League

Jason Baitieri signs new two-year deal with Catalans Dragons

Last Updated: 10/10/18 8:56pm

Catalans Dragons loose forward Jason Baitieri has signed a new two-year contract with the Perpignan club.

The 29-year-old France international has made 188 Super League appearances since joining the Dragons from Sydney Roosters in 2011 and was a member of the Challenge Cup-winning team in August.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara said: "Jason is a hugely important member of our club.

"His performances and impact on the field and his ability to help connect the group off the field played a big part in our progression as a team in 2018."

Live Super League Grand Final

October 13, 2018, 5:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Paris-born Baitieri said: "I'm very happy to be staying for a further two seasons which will mean that I will have been a Dragon for a decade.

"Never did I ever imagine my life turning out like this and it's humbling to be a part of what is such a unique club in the rugby league community.

"This year has been a turning point of the club's history and we have a special group of players that can achieve more I'm sure of it."

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK