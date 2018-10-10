Jason Baitieri signs new two-year deal with Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons loose forward Jason Baitieri has signed a new two-year contract with the Perpignan club.

The 29-year-old France international has made 188 Super League appearances since joining the Dragons from Sydney Roosters in 2011 and was a member of the Challenge Cup-winning team in August.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara said: "Jason is a hugely important member of our club.

"His performances and impact on the field and his ability to help connect the group off the field played a big part in our progression as a team in 2018."

Paris-born Baitieri said: "I'm very happy to be staying for a further two seasons which will mean that I will have been a Dragon for a decade.

"Never did I ever imagine my life turning out like this and it's humbling to be a part of what is such a unique club in the rugby league community.

"This year has been a turning point of the club's history and we have a special group of players that can achieve more I'm sure of it."