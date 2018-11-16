Catalans Dragons name Eamon O'Carroll as assistant boss

Eamon O'Carroll has been appointed Catalans assistant coach

Former Wigan and Widnes prop Eamon O'Carroll has been appointed as assistant to Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara.

O'Carroll, 31, who joined the Vikings backroom staff after being forced to retire through injury in 2017, lost his job as assistant to Francis Cummins when Widnes were relegated from Super League this year.

McNamara said: "Eamon is an extremely gifted young coach whose enthusiasm and energy will be a great asset to the Dragons.

"He is very committed in everything that he does and we look forward to him adding his knowledge and skills to our existing group of staff and players."

O'Carroll, who won six caps for Ireland, said: "I am very excited to be joining the Catalans Dragons.

"I am very grateful Bernard Guasch and Steve McNamara have given me the opportunity to join such a great club and develop as a coach.

"As a player I always admired the club and it is a privilege for me to be part of it."