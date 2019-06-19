Catalans Dragons forward Jason Baitieri has ban for dangerous tackle halved
St Helens forward Jack Ashworth free to face Leeds after contesting dangerous tackle charge
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 19/06/19 9:50am
Catalans Dragons forward Jason Baitieri has failed to overturn a dangerous tackle charge but has had his suspension halved to one match.
Baitieri was handed a two-game penalty notice by the Rugby Football League's match review panel for a grade C foul on London Broncos centre Matty Fleming during his side's 30-12 defeat in Perpignan last Saturday.
He denied the offence and, although he was found guilty, the appeals tribunal reduced it to grade D and he received a one-match ban and a £500 fine.
Baitieri will miss the Dragons' home game against Hull on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action.
Meanwhile, St Helens forward Jack Ashworth is free to play against Leeds on Friday after the tribunal downgraded his charge for a high tackle from grade B to A.
Ashworth was handed a one-match penalty notice for a tackle on half-back Oliver Russell in last Friday's 38-2 win over Huddersfield.
Saints contested the charge, which they say was downgraded on appeal to grade A and, with a previous clean record, he was given a zero match penalty notice.
Ashworth was accompanied to the hearing by assistant coaches Paul Wellens and Richard Marshall.