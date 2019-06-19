Catalans Dragons forward Jason Baitieri has ban for dangerous tackle halved

Jason Baitieri will miss Catalans' game with Hull FC

Catalans Dragons forward Jason Baitieri has failed to overturn a dangerous tackle charge but has had his suspension halved to one match.

Baitieri was handed a two-game penalty notice by the Rugby Football League's match review panel for a grade C foul on London Broncos centre Matty Fleming during his side's 30-12 defeat in Perpignan last Saturday.

Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC Live on

He denied the offence and, although he was found guilty, the appeals tribunal reduced it to grade D and he received a one-match ban and a £500 fine.

Baitieri will miss the Dragons' home game against Hull on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action.

Jack Ashworth had his charge downgraded, allowing him to face Leeds on Friday

Meanwhile, St Helens forward Jack Ashworth is free to play against Leeds on Friday after the tribunal downgraded his charge for a high tackle from grade B to A.

Ashworth was handed a one-match penalty notice for a tackle on half-back Oliver Russell in last Friday's 38-2 win over Huddersfield.

1:22 St Helens restored their six-point lead at the top of Super League with a 38-2 win over Huddersfield St Helens restored their six-point lead at the top of Super League with a 38-2 win over Huddersfield

Saints contested the charge, which they say was downgraded on appeal to grade A and, with a previous clean record, he was given a zero match penalty notice.

Ashworth was accompanied to the hearing by assistant coaches Paul Wellens and Richard Marshall.