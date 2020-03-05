Catalans Dragons invite local LGBT group to Salford game

Israel Folau's move to Catalans Dragons caused much controversy after his previous anti-LGBT+ comments on social media

Catalans Dragons have invited a local LGBT group to their Super League game against Salford in Perpignan on Saturday to show that their stadium "is a place of friendship, warmth and hospitality".

In the Dragons' previous home fixture against Castleford Tigers, during which controversial signing Israel Folau was making his debut, two Tigers fans said they were told to remove rainbow flags.

The Dragons have been criticised for signing former rugby union international Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia over anti-LGBT+ comments on social media.

One supporter Alison Grey told Sky Sports News that she was informed by security that it was "against the views of the club" for the group to have the flags.

The Dragons responded with a statement, claiming "supporters were able to display their flags and colours" and said an internal investigation found that one person was asked to remove a flag because it was covering an advertising board.

The club has since held a "positive" meeting with the Perpignan branch of the national LGBT Association, members of which will attend Saturday's match and have an information stand in the stadium.

A spokesperson for Catalans Dragons said: "We had a meeting earlier this week with them and it was really positive. They understood our position and the reasons we organised this action.

"In fact, they invited us in the press to open the discussions so we replied. We all want to build something positive.

"It was important to show our stadium is a place of friendship, warmth and hospitality, in particular after the bad buzz created by the fake story of the Castleford Tigers fan."